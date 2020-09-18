2020 marks 100th anniversary of grading Monarch Pass road

Today getting to Gunnison via Monarch Pass is a simple thing. Get in a car and drive over – in all seasons except maybe during a severe winter storm. But historically, those wanting to get over the pass via wagon, horse or, later, automobile, were faced with major challenges.
This year marked the 100th anniversary of the grading of the Monarch Pass road which was actually the second Monarch Pass, replacing the original Monarch Pass which was a toll stagecoach road that opened in 1880-81.
That road provided access to White Pine and Tomichi mining camps. It was a toll road, meaning those who used it needed to pay a fee. The fee for toll roads at that time was generally about 50 cents to $1 for each vehicle drawn by a span of horses and less for a single riding animal or each animal driven lose in a herd.
By the summer of 1880, that road was in use and a stage crossed the Continental Divide daily, taking passengers from Garfield to Pitkin.
The original Monarch Pass was described as brutal at best. According to an article in the 1882 Daily Mail, one poor fellow hit a hole so deep it threw him off his freight wagon and he landed under the wheels.
The heavily loaded wagon ran over him, crushing his chest. When his team was found standing, driverless, on the road a half mile down the steep grade, passersby went looking for the driver. They found him alive but he died two days later in Maysville.
The second Monarch Pass road, today known as old Monarch Pass (the first being old old Monarch Pass) was completed and opened to automobiles in 1921 and at that point the original Monarch Pass road was abandoned. However old Monarch Pass (the 1921 pass) is still used as a backcountry forest road for 4x4 and off road vehicles.
Monarch Pass today, at 11,312 feet, is part of U.S. 50 which stretches across the United States from the eastern Atlantic Coast in Maryland to the western Pacific Coast in California.
Construction of the current pass began in 1938 and was completed in 1940. When the new pass and road was paved, it replaced the dirt surfaced Old Monarch Pass and seasonal winter closures ended.
This new road reduced the sharp curves and improved safety for motor vehicles and provided an important travel route, connecting the Gunnison Valley with central Colorado and the Arkansas Valley.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, up to a 7 percent grade exists on some stretches and because of this steep grade, drivers are urged to maintain a low speed and remain in low gear.
In the event of an emergency, like faulty brakes or an out of control vehicle, particularly for large commercial trucks, runaway truck ramps have been constructed on both the east and west sides of the pass.
While Monarch Pass can be a bit scary for some first time passers, it does provide a scenic drive for locals and tourists alike and in good weather that makes for a pleasant drive.
In winter weather, however, the situation is different. The pass is prone to heavy snow storms and high winds which can cause adverse driving conditions. There is also the potential of avalanches so temporary safety closures sometimes happen.
In 2019 Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) installed new avalanche remotely controlled Gazflex equipment 15 miles west of Poncha Springs, near the Monarch Ski Area.
As part of CDOT’s safety initiative, these new remotely controlled avalanche mitigation systems will improve safety of CDOT workers and the traveling public.
The system is triggered remotely by operators from a secured distance creating a safer operation. The system also allows for increased frequency and nighttime operations, preventing large accumulations of snow which decrease the risk of unexpected, natural avalanches and long delays due to cleanup an extended closures.
Editor’s note: Information sources include “100 Years in the Heart of the Rockies” and “Salida, the Early Years” published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Company and CDOTs historical division.
