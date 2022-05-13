Chaffee County commissioners discussed the long-range master plan for the north 74 acres adjacent to Chaffee County Fairgrounds during their meeting Tuesday.
Greg Laudenslager of Chaffee County Planning and Zoning said plans for the area include looking “a couple of generations ahead.”
Laudenslager said a graduate class at University of Colorado Denver would be working on a project to envision what users might be interested in the land and how much land they might need.
The project is to keep in mind that theoretically 20 acres directly north of the practice area is to eventually be used for fairground expansion and 20-35 acres are potentially for Salida School District use as the district expands.
Commissioners opened bids for county sale of large items and vehicles and presented them to staff to coordinate with bidders and award purchases.
Bids for a county road overlay project were also opened and passed on staff to coordinate with interested parties.
Commissioners also approved a letter of support for a wildlife tool grant for Lake and Gunnison counties.
A request from Buena Vista Rotary Club for a fee waiver for rental of Chaffee County Fairgrounds for the Sept. 17 Colorado-Texas Tomato War event was tabled until organizers can provide more detailed information to fairgrounds management.
A public hearing for the Shaw Ranch major subdivision final plat was continued until the June 14 meeting.
Under the consent agenda the commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with Salida-area Parks, Open-space & Trails for the Valley View School building project, the Chaffee County sheriff’s report and adoption of the Chaffee County Emergency Response Plan.
Also approved in the consent agenda were the Common Ground grant recommendations.
In doing so, commissioners approved $890,005 in grant awards to 14 recipients out of 19 applications in the spring 2022 cycle.
The grant funding package includes $519,205 for forest health and wildfire resilience, $208,100 to sustain rural landscapes and $162,700 for recreation management that protects watersheds and landscapes in Chaffee County.
Matching cash and in-kind funds total $1,787,370.
Programs and projects that will receive funds include:
• $202,205 to Colorado State Forest Service for Mesa Antero fuels reduction.
• $180,000 to Chaffee County Fire Protection District for a wildland/mitigation coordinator.
•$95,000 to Colorado Firecamp for a forestry and prescribed fire module.
• $123,750 to Central Colorado Conservancy for Upper Arkansas virtual fencing analysis project.
• $57,350 to TN Bar Cattle Co. for the M&S Quarry water point to move water away from the quarry site for livestock.
• $20,000 to Missouri Park Ditch Co. for Missouri Park ditch bank vegetation management.
• $5,000 to Upper Arkansas Conservation District for a soil health and grazing speaker series.
• $2,000 for Colorado Farm to Table to purchase a cooler to store fresh berries for the Berry Patch Project.
• $60,000 to the National Forest Foundation for Monarch Park improvements.
• $48,000 to Greater Arkansas River Nature Association to place 22 portable toilets at 11 popular areas on public lands.
• $44,700 to the Town of Buena Vista Recreation Department for Whipple Trail restoration.
• $5,000 to the Colorado State Land Board for Chubb Park dispersed camping cleanup.
• $5,000 to Salida Mountain Trails for portable toilet placement at three popular trailheads on CR 108, CR 110 and Spiral Drive.
