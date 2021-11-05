Salida City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the moratorium on “submission, acceptance, processing and approval of any application for a short-term rental license” through Dec. 16 while council considers final changes to the city’s municipal code.
Council heard first reading of Ordinance 2021-17 to amend Chapters 6 and 16 in the code regarding short-term rentals.
During its Oct. 5 meeting, council approved Ordinance 2021-15, which made changes to the municipal code establishing the following:
• Caps on the number of short-term rentals allowed in specific areas, such as the downtown area and the First Street/Colo. 291 corridor.
• A Chaffee County residency requirement.
• A limit of one short-term rental license per person, or person controlling a corporate owner.
• New minimum parking requirements for short-term rental units.
• Limiting the maximum percentage of units on a single lot eligible for a short-term license to 50 percent.
During the Oct. 5 meeting, council, based on public feedback, asked city staff to put together additional amendments to some of the language in the ordinance, specifically looking at residency requirements and the maximum number of units per lot.
Bill Almquist, community development director, presented Ordinance 2021-17 to council Tuesday, which addresses some of those changes.
One change would allow for a limited number of licenses to be available for non-county residents, after which all future new licenses would only be available to county residents.
Currently, 70 percent of all short-term rental licenses are owned by non-county residents.
The ordinance would also allow individuals to hold more than one license, provided they met all other eligibility requirements.
It would also eliminate the decision to limit the number of licenses per lot to 50 percent.
Almquist told council that staff recommends this change due to the “additional administrative burden that it would present, given the fluid nature of licenses.”
The council will hold second reading and a public hearing on the ordinance on Nov. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.