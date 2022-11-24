Annual parade starts the season

Tradition. Salida starts its holiday season with its traditional Parade of Lights and lighting of Christmas Mountain at 6 p.m. today on F Street.
The event is sponsored by High Country Bank and the Salida Business Alliance.
Floats, marching bands and surprises await as the parade, led by a color guard made up of members of American Legion Post No. 64, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3820 and the Marine Corps League, makes its way north on F Street from Seventh Street to Sackett Avenue.
This year there are 30 entries in the categories of Marching, Float, Commercial and Animal/Equestrian.
Theme of this year’s parade is “Night of the Nutcracker.”
Dan Sack and Vickie Sue Vigil are the grand marshals this year. Since 1989 they have worked together behind the scenes organizing the parade. Both plan to retire from that role this year.
Dan R of Three Eagles Communication will be the parade master of ceremonies.
Deano Maes, Salida Radio, will provide holiday music from 4 to 7 p.m., and employees of High Country Bank will serve hot chocolate at Second and F streets.
Santa Claus will make his appearance at the end of the parade and will make a stop at Second Street, where he will light up Christmas Mountain USA and Holiday Park, followed by fireworks.
Children interested in talking to Santa will find him afterwards at the Salida Rotary Amphitheater in Riverside Park, which is Holiday Park for the Christmas season.
Following the parade Cross Roads Church will give out candy in Holiday Park, and the Holiday House/Ace Hardware float will deliver free stuffed animals to children.
Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., will host its annual Holiday Open House immediately following the parade.
Free cookies, hot cocoa, apple cider, coffee and popcorn will be served to music by the Salida High School choir, sponsored by Salida SteamPlant and Pueblo Bank & Trust.
Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lori Roberts said every year families who have made the parade a tradition call and express their excitement that it is still happening.
The event draws people from all over, which helps local businesses to thrive.
“Every year things get a little better, a little brighter,” she said.
Roberts said she is particularly looking forward to Santa arriving at the Salida Rotary Amphitheater following the lighting of Christmas Mountain.
Additionally, she anticipates the appearance of a 1938 John Deere tractor in the parade.
Earlier today
The second annual Christmas Mountain Run will adds its fun to festivities today.
The run begins at 10 a.m. at Riverside Park with 5-mile and 1-mile options available for all ages and abilities.
Registration for the 5-mile run costs $40 for adults, $25 for children younger than 16. The cost is $10 for the 1-mile run.
Salida High School cross-country team coach Kenny Wilcox said he is looking forward to his son Elijah visiting from out of town.
“Any chance to run with him is a good one,” Wilcox said.
To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/Salida/Christmas-MountainRun.
