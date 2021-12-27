An uncontrolled avalanche occurred on U.S. 50 Monarch Pass at about 4 a.m. Friday, causing the pass to be closed for about five hours while crews cleared more than 6 feet of snow from the highway.
No one was caught in the avalanche. “We were very grateful it happened when nobody was on the highway,” Lisa Ann Schwantes, Colorado Department of Transportation regional communications director, said.
Randy Stroud, Monarch Mountain general manager, said the avalanche delayed the ski and snowboard area’s opening until 10 a.m. on Friday.
The avalanche resulted from snow buildup during the past week. Monarch Mountain received 19 inches in the past seven days.
The avalanche threat is “considerable” in the Sawatch Range, said Ethan Green, director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. CAIC rates the threat of avalanches on a scale from one to five. Considerable is the third highest rating.
Colorado’s first avalanche death of the season occurred Friday when a backcountry skier died in an avalanche near Cameron Pass, 5 miles west of Fort Collins.
Hazardous conditions in the Sawatch Range are expected to continue into this week. Mark Wankowski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said, “It looks like it’s going to see more snowfall.” He predicted 5 to 10 more inches of snowfall between Monday night and Wednesday in the mountain range and 4 to 8 inches from Thursday to Saturday.
At lower elevations, the Arkansas River Valley is expected to receive less than an inch of snow in that time period.
Green said the likelihood of avalanches in the Sawatch Range is likely to increase this week. “We also have a watch out for the zone, which means we expect it to go to high, probably tonight,” he said Monday. High is the second most dangerous rating on CAIC’s scale.
CDOT is scheduled to perform avalanche mitigation operations on U.S. 50 between mile markers 190 and 205 this morning. The maintenance crew planned to start at 4 a.m. and complete the operations in two hours. Schwantes said, “Our maintenance crews work very closely with CAIC.”
