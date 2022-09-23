Among the works that can be viewed during the Salida Studio Tour on Saturday and Sunday are paintings artist Gail Franke describes as “An Artistic Journey into Salida’s Past.”
“I have always loved looking at old photos and trying to imagine what everyday life was like for the people in the past,” Franke said in a press release. “I discovered that the Salida Museum and the Salida Regional Library archives held a treasure trove of old photos that portrayed its rich history of ranching, railroads and mining. My goal was to create these little street scenes, so the viewer can go back to the past and be part of everyday life in Salida, with the people and places of a time gone by.”
Franke works exclusively in oil paints, both outside, “en plein air,” and in her studio.
“I have always enjoyed painting street scenes in the towns I travel to. I felt like I hit the jackpot when we moved to Salida seven years ago, with all the beautiful historical buildings and charming businesses to paint,” she said.
“I have loved learning about the amazing history of this area. I was fortunate to get information from the Salida Museum, Joy Jackson at the Salida Regional Library and Fire Chief Doug Bess to create this collection of historic paintings.”
The collection includes paintings of the Denver & Rio Grande train engine No. 106 crew in the Salida railyard around 1890; the Adolph Coors Beer Depot, built in 1897; the 1911 Kissel fire truck, which has been restored and can still be seen at the fire department; Salida Shoeing Shop, a horseshoeing business; Bert and Tom’s Service Station and Modern Cottages, at Colo. 291 and U.S. 50; and Boss Caswell’s Monkey’s Saloon in Granite circa 1896.
The works can be viewed at Franke’s studio, 141 Crestone Mesa Drive, during the Salida Studio Tour and at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center from October through December.
