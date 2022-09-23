Gail Franke painted the Adolph Coors Beer Depot

Courtesy photo

Gail Franke painted the Adolph Coors Beer Depot depicted in the late 1800s. This painting and more can be seen at the artist’s studio.

Among the works that can be viewed during the Salida Studio Tour on Saturday and Sunday are paintings artist Gail Franke describes as “An Artistic Journey into Salida’s Past.”

“I have always loved looking at old photos and trying to imagine what everyday life was like for the people in the past,” Franke said in a press release. “I discovered that the Salida Museum and the Salida Regional Library archives held a treasure trove of old photos that portrayed its rich history of ranching, railroads and mining. My goal was to create these little street scenes, so the viewer can go back to the past and be part of everyday life in Salida, with the people and places of a time gone by.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.