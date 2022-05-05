The Buena Vista Community Health Clinic became a reality after a lot of hard work by folks in Buena Vista.
Three Buena Vistans, Jake Foreman, Paul Stranahan and Claude Foster, began discussing the need for a doctor in town.
As a result, a board was formed with Rev. John Fischer as president, Jake Foreman as vice president, Dr. John Stuart (school superintendent) as secretary and Beverly Deniston as treasurer. Other board members would be selected from the community.
The other original board members were Annie Little, Mrs. Chester Reith, Gilbert Gregg, Lloyd Swedhin and Cecil Brown. Attorney Donald Meyers formed the nonprofit corporation in December 1955 with nine board members.
There was a turnover of the board in the first few months. Rev. Fischer resigned in March and Troy Kelly was appointed to replace him. Then in April Dr. Stuart resigned and Paul Stranahan was appointed in his place. In May, Mrs. Chester Reith resigned and Deke DePriest replaced her.
Before a doctor could be secured, the board thought a clinic had to be established and constructed. After completing paperwork that involved contacting the state health department, the county and city regulations, the main drive was to obtain the funds to build the clinic.
Contractor Dick Winters, who had built many of the houses south of the clinic, donated the land for the clinic and offered to construct the building for $24,000.
He also offered to work on the building when there were funds to do so and then work on something else until the town raised more money.
A record book showed that many people donated $1 a month to the construction. The local baker, Chet Loback, gave one of the first checks for $7.50, which started the Seven Fifty Club that received donations from locals, friends, relatives and former residents around the United States.
Large grants were given by the El Pomar Foundation, $5,000; the Lawrence Phipps Foundation, $2,000; $500 from the Coors Brewing Co.; and $500 from Mrs. Phillip Franklin for a bedroom in the clinic and $500 from her sister Elizabeth Remsen for an electrocardiograph machine.
Many donations were given, including Stan Neukirk, who did all the electrical wiring work for free.
Topsoil was brought in for the yard, handmade sheets and pillowcases were donated, and the man who did the gas fixtures marked his bill for $182.25 paid.
Donations poured in from all around the country, including Texas, where a couple paid for all the plumbing fixtures, a Los Angeles man donated the lighting fixtures, and a St. Louis radiologist helped with the radiology equipment.
The entire project, building and equipment was accomplished without any government funds.
Jake Foreman and Paul Stranahan went to Denver to interview and offer the position to Dr. James Green, who was a resident at St. Anthony’s hospital.
Dr. Green accepted and moved to Buena Vista before the clinic was built, practicing out of his home until it was finished.
The clinic was constructed in a short time. The ground-breaking ceremony was June 24, 1956. The new doctor and his nurse, Mary Propernick, moved into the not quite finished clinic on Nov. 10, 1956.
On Jan. 17, 1957, an election of board members was held, and Paul Stranahan, Beverly Deniston, Cecil Brown, Annie Little, the Rev. John Fischer, Parker Woolmington, Larry Knight, Deke DePriest and Dick Guinn were elected.
Annie Little served on the board for over 25 years.
The dedication of the new building was on June 23, 1957. At the dedication of the clinic, Harry Tinsley, formerly warden at the state reformatory, was the main speaker.
The clinic received publicity in local and state newspapers as a model for small-town healthcare. The new clinic had an operating room, a lead-lined X-ray room and two bedrooms, one for men and one for women, as well as examining rooms. It also had a baby crib.
Board elections were held in January of each year and over the years many people held these positions. Some of the board members over the years were: 1959, Joe Verser, Charles Herrle, Ed Sampson, Delbert Hawkins; 1960, Gladys Farrar, Floy Klugh, Josie Foreman; 1961, Maude Wiersching, Julie Foster; 1963, Phil Deluca, Wayne Hargraven, Len Walker. Julie Foster resigned and Bill Paulev replaced her.
It was at the 1963 board meeting that Dr. Robert McGowan was introduced to the board. The first doctor to serve at the clinic was Dr. James Green. He worked for the clinic until October 1958, when he handed in his resignation.
Several doctors looked at the clinic but did not want to come to BV. In November, the clinic was closed and heat and water turned off.
The clinic board was advertising for a new doctor in the Colorado State Medical Societies. In March 1959, Dr. James Arbogast and his wife looked over the practice and decided to move to Buena Vista. Dr. Arbogast stayed until April 1963. At this time the board had talked to and interviewed Dr. Robert McGowan.
Dr. McGowan came to the clinic after spending time in Angola, Africa, as a medical missionary. He came in late April 1963 and stayed to practice in the clinic until 1995.
In January 1974, the clinic board picked a contractor to combine the Herrle home east of the clinic with the present clinic to expand the facilities.
The buildings were joined and both remodeled. The board was composed of President George Meaders, VP Lucille Fritzius, Secretary VirJean Funston and Treasurer Rev. Robert Kasper. Other board members at this time were Annie Little, Elll Pauley, Paul Stranahan, Norton Gwynn and Ed Sampson.
Doctors who practiced at the Buena Vista Medical Clinic starting with the first in 1956 were Dr. James Green, James Arbogast, Robert McGowan, Joe Lyford, Otis Layne, Richard Banner, Robert Vaughn, Bruce Vance, Don Cline, T.D. McCallon, Glen Kirkpatrick, James Seaton, Tom Miller, Karen Dolby, Taylor Jackson, Selwyn Spray, Jeff Erickson, Dr. Serafini, Thomas White, Eric Gibb, Doug Johnson, John Cottle, Amy Varble, NP Linda Typer and PA Bill Simon.
Some of the nurses who worked at the clinic were Mary Propernick, Liz Smith, Ruth Nefl, Hazelle Thompson, Mary Johnston, Barbara McCallon, Kathy Peters, Patty Erchul, Kim Reese, Rhoda Boucher and Tracy Willburn.
Office help over the years have been Margaret Sampson, Maggie Deluca, Joy Johnson, Carolyn Mendick, Jan Scar, Shirley Meek and Bev Hoover.
