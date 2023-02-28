Twenty-eight Salida musicians came together to play music by The Band for “Salida’s Next Last Waltz” in three sold-out performances Thursday-Saturday at Salida SteamPlant.
While the musicians played, many audience members hit the floor to jive to the music in the mist-filled theater.
The Band was a Canadian-American rock group, and its farewell concert, “The Last Waltz,” was performed on Thanksgiving Day in 1976. Traditionally, “Salida’s Next Last Waltz” is also held on Thanksgiving as a nod to the original, but it was moved to February post-COVID. This was the event’s fifth year.
The event had been a vision among the community for a long time before it came together, organizer Lindsay Sutton-Stephens said. “It’s a very community-minded Salida event,” she said, focused on the art and culture of the town. “It’s all about this family of arts and music.”
“Salida’s Next Last Waltz” is annual, though Sutton-Stephens said she hopes to put on similar events in the future.
