As part of her statewide agriculture listening tour, Senator Kerry Donovan (D-Vail) held a virtual roundtable conversation Recently with administrators and researchers from Colorado State University to discuss the pressing issues Colorado’s agricultural industry is facing.
Experts raised several issues related to agricultural water use, drought and water sharing. Other issues included agriculture’s response to changing climate, soil health and regenerative agriculture, economic resiliency, community economic development and the urban rural cultural divide.
“Collaboration between the science and agriculture communities has always been a cornerstone of Colorado’s economic success,” said Senator Donovan, senate chair of the Agriculture Committee.
“Our farmers and ranchers have always taken immense pride in their role in feeding not just this state, but the country and the world. That wouldn’t be possible without innovative ideas and input coming from experts whose research propels the industry forward, and helps preserve the land for generations to come. As legislators, we can help to facilitate that collaboration and make sure that our work aligns with fact and scientific best practices.”
Agriculture is a significant economic driver in Colorado, contributing $41 billion to the state’s economy and employing nearly 173,000 people according to the Colorado Department of Agriculture.
Throughout her listening tour, Donovan has repeatedly heard similar concerns from farmers and ranchers across Colorado and said she hopes to use the information she learns in her discussions with experts to raise awareness of the issues and bring them to the forefront of the legislature’s policy agenda this session.
