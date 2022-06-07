The 2022 FIBArk Whitewater Festival will feature four days of concerts at Riverside Park, from June 16 through June 19.
Music is free on Thursday and Sunday, but admission will be charged for Friday and Saturday shows, according to a press release. Admission is $5 in advance and $10 at the gate for ages 19-64. Admission is free every day for ages 18 and younger and 65 and older. Tickets are available at www.fibark.com.
Thursday, June 16
5:30 p.m. – At the Watertower
Based in Denver, the band has been together since 2007 playing both electric and acoustic rock and roll. They call themselves “a good time band,” saying they want to bring high energy and include everyone in the show. The group will also play Friday night at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
7:30 p.m. – Roundhouse Assembly
These well-known Salidans have been on the scene for years, featuring Scott Swartz on guitar/vocals, Chris Nasca on guitar/vocals, George Mossman on drums/vocals and Aaron Robbins on bass. They’ll play the music you know and love, drawing from the Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers and more classics along with solid jams, improvisational tunes and great dancing music.
Friday, June 17
3:30 p.m. – Joe Johnson and The Wildfire
Raised in Mississippi, Joe Johnson grew up with the blues, gospel and country influences, all of which influence his music.
5:30 p.m. – Leadville Cherokee
A Colorado legend, this band plays alternative rock, bluegrass, funk and grunge rock. They say their music is for liftees, raft guides, dirty curmudgeons and anyone who can’t pay rent. Plan on hearing hard-driving, guitar-inspired jam-style rock. They call the Arkansas Valley home and have developed a loyal following over the years.
7:30 p.m. – Tejon Street Corner Thieves
Headlining Friday night, this Colorado group brings new energy to the bluegrass genre by mingling darker subjects and tones with depth-driven lyricism and performative musicianship. They call themselves outlaw blues and trash-grass pioneers with whiskey roots. The band has become notorious for over-the-top live performances.
Saturday, June 18
3:30 p.m. – Drunken Hearts
This electric five-piece Colorado band delivers Americana-style music. Drunken Hearts comprises Andrew McConathy on acoustic guitar and vocals, Kory Montgomery on electric guitar and vocals, Jon McCartan on bass and Cody Russell on pedal steel, lap steel and dobro.
5:30 p.m. – The Altitones
The Altitones are a five-piece band, playing an array of rock and roll, honky-tonk, jam band, blues and reggae. You’ll hear mostly original music with some classic covers.
7:30 p.m. – Big Sam’s Funky Nation
New Orleans-based, this group is known for a boisterous blend of funk, jazz, rock and hip-hop and a whole lot of Southern charm. Among other festivals, the band has performed at Bonnaroo, SXSW and Austin City Limits. Called a New Orleans treasure, the frontman has played gigs with Widespread Panic, Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Dave Matthews. Big Sam’s Funky Nation consists of Big Sam Williams, trombone and lead vocals; Drew “Da Phessah” Baham, trumpet and vocals; Jerry “JBlakk” Henderson, bass; Alfred “Sgt. Gutta” Jordan, drums; Seizo Shibayama, guitar; and Kendrick Marshall, keys.
Sunday, June 19
12:30 p.m. – Float Like a Buffalo
This seven-piece, high-energy, Denver funk band kicks off the final day of live music. They combine elements of psychedelic and indie rock with funk sounds. Horn-driven, think ska-funk-reggae-rock when imagining their music.
2:30 p.m. – The Jauntee
The Jauntee is a new-age East Coast jam band. With almost a decade’s worth of touring experience, they have played at major festivals such as Peach Fest, Catskill Chill and Resonance. They tour nationally, playing more than 100 shows a year in 36 states.
