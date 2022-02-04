Parking to townhouses

A planned development, called the Residences at Salida Bottling Company, at 323 W. First St., at the west corner of Colo. 291 and the Monarch Spur Trail, has been presented to the Salida Planning Commission.
While the land use code would allow for construction of 10 units on the 0.6-acre plot, the developers are proposing 16 townhouses. The property is zoned 76 percent commercial (C-1) and 24 percent industrial.
The development was first presented during the Dec. 14 Planning Commission meeting and was continued.
“It’s still in the works,” Bill Almquist, city community development director, said. “The Planning Commission will continue their discussion on the project at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 in the city council chambers.”
City planner Kathryn Dunleavy said a few issues were still being discussed, including density, height of the buildings and utilities.
“They are tying into the city municipal water and sewer,” Almquist said. “They are proposing that the public lines stop at their property lines, and they put in private water and sewer lines.”
Almquist said with most subdivisions, public utilities would run under the public streets, becoming private at the property line of each lot. With this development, however, developers are planning on putting in a private driveway off First Street. He confirmed that they will still be paying a tap fee for each unit.
The developers have also asked for a variance to both the number of stories allowed for each building and the overall height.
Almquist said an overlay of the lot allows for two-story buildings, limited to 35 feet in height. The planners are requesting three stories within the 35 feet on the buildings that face First Street, and a deviance of up to 40 feet for rooftop structures for buildings inside the development.
Developers have also proposed making three of the 16 units affordable housing, which is above the city’s current requirement of 12½ percent, Almquist said.
Both Almquist and Dunleavy said they didn’t think the Planning Commission had any immediate problems with the requests.
“Nothing has been finalized, but the commission seems to be in agreement,” Dunleavy said.
The property was originally owned by the city, which sold it in 2015 then leased it for use as a parking lot.
Almquist said the city has been working with Union Pacific Railroad about expanding the parking lot at the north end of F Street as well as looking at other parking options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.