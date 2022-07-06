Salida City Council awarded the contract for the Pasquale Springs Water Treatment Plant improvement project to Moltz Construction during its June 21 meeting.
“The Pasquale Water Treatment Plant improvement project includes the replacement of aging water treatment plant equipment, storage and pumping systems,” Salida Public Works Director David Lady, said. “The improvements will add resiliency to the water system in the event of a disruption at the surface water treatment plant. Surface water treatment plants have had multiple disruptions across the state in recent years due to flooding, post fire and other events.
“This project will also allow the city to utilize the full water right at the site, which nearly doubles capacity from approximately 1 million gallons per day to 2 million gallons per day.
“The low bidder and project award went to Moltz Construction. They have built the water and sewer plants for the city and have their headquarters directly adjacent to the site. It will likely be the closest mobilization they’ve had on a project.”
Moltz’s bid was for $2,987,152. Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority will provide a $2.4 million grant, while the Colorado Department of Local Affairs Energy Improvement Assistant Fund awarded Salida a $700,000 grant for the project. The overall cost of the project will be $3,412,152. The city will pay the remaining $312,152.
Lady informed the council that a budget amendment is not anticipated for the project, as it will occur over multiple years.
“The Finance and Public Works staff completed the DOLA application and took part in an interview with the DOLA board,” Lady said. “We were pleased to be recipients of a $700K grant for the project, which will provide assistance in covering rising construction costs and help facilitate completion of the improvements.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.