The program at the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County’s meeting Monday will focus on Solvista Health and local acute mental health treatment services.
Jill Anderson, health development director for the Solvista Health Regional Assessment Center, will speak at the meeting at noon Monday at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 349 E St. in Salida.
The one-hour presentation will follow the League’s social and business session at 11:15 a.m., according to a press release.
A Zoom link can be found in the Upcoming Events section on the lwvchaffeecounty.org home page, and a video of the meeting also will be posted on the website.
For more than 60 years, Solvista Health has served Fremont, Chaffee, Lake and Custer counties, helping people get well and stay healthy, physically and mentally. The Regional Assessment Center, led by Anderson, provides acute treatment – intensive, short-term treatment for severe mental health and substance use issues.
Carol Merovka, League health task leader and the program’s planner, said, “It is vital as citizens that we learn and then understand the healthcare strengths and weaknesses of Chaffee County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.