The program at the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County’s meeting Monday will focus on Solvista Health and local acute mental health treatment services.

Jill Anderson, health development director for the Solvista Health Regional Assessment Center, will speak at the meeting at noon Monday at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 349 E St. in Salida.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.