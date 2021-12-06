Chaffee County Board of Commissioners will hear a joint presentation form Chaffee County Public Health and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center on “Building Capacity for Aging Well in Chaffee County – Assisted Living” at their Monday work session.
The commissioners will also review the master plan for the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
In other business commissioners will review 11 board vacancies and applicants.
They will discuss the 2022 Chaffee County Holiday schedule and the County COVID-19 leave policy.
Contracts will be considered with Gobin’s Inc. for GlobalSearch software, the City of Salida for the use of City of Salida meeting facilities and Hamilton Medical for a ventilator needed to transport COVID-19 patients.
The commissioners will discuss a Department of Human Services funding proposal.
Agricultural lands camping/agri-tourism land use code update priority will also be discussed.
The meeting will be held at the commissioners board room at 104 Crestone Ave. and virtually at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 699-900-6833 and entering meeting ID number 109079543.
