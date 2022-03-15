In public comment, Dave Holt of Buena Vista Rotary Club addressed the Chaffee County commissioners Tuesday regarding the three event rule which would preclude the Rotary holding the “Colorado versus Texas Tomato War” event Sept. 17 at The Meadows in Buena Vista.
Holt asked commissioners to study other venues that could be used for the fundraising event, including the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Last year’s event, which was held at The Meadows, raised close to $10,000 for Dolly Parton’s imagination Library, which provides free books for children ages newborn to 5.
The commissioners agreed to investigate alternatives for the group.
Following a public hearing, the Timber Creek Ranch conservation subdivision sketch plan for property at 8268 CR 160 was approved with the adoption of findings and conditions from the planning commissioner and amendments by the board.
The owner of the property, local land developer Walt Harder, requested to subdivide parcel 6 on 184.27 acres into 68 lots of .92 acres or larger and an additional outlot to be preserved in perpetuity as contiguous open space.
Commissioners heard pros and cons from property owners in the neighboring Longhorn Ranch subdivision concerning road development and safety and other concerns.
The commissioners approved the ratification of filing a statement of opposition in water court case 2021CW3086 regarding the Acequia ditch.
Following executive sessions on the Acequia ditch matter and a second water court case 2022CW3004 regarding the Triview Metropolitan District, the commissioners directed staff to pursue a statement of opposition to be considered at the April 5 meeting.
The Holmes-Young boundary line adjustment was approved and staff was directed to prepare a resolution to that effect for the April 5 meeting.
The River Pointe Reserve major subdivision sketch plan for property at 9725 CR 163 was withdrawn by applicants Donald and Cathie Dill.
Under the consent agenda, the commissioners approved:
• An intergovernmental agreement with Buena Vista regarding Colorado Source Water Protection Area.
• The County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs County veterans’ service officer’s monthly report for February.
• The Chaffee County Sheriff’s report for February.
• The Chaffee County Treasurer’s report for February.
• The Standtec project management of CR 371 tunnel project contract change order.
• A contract with Solvista Health to provide mental health services at Chaffee County Detention Center.
Two items were removed form the consent agenda and re-scheduled to the April 5 meeting: The resolution upholding the decision denying an application for a short term rental license for property at 13500 CR 220, and action relates to a Colorado Department of transportation request for a statement of legal sufficiency for Cottonwood Pass Road.
