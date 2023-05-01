Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Tuesday: Nachos with cheese sauce, bean and corn salad and fluffy cherry salad.
Wednesday: Meatball sub sandwich, green beans, crisp salad and fresh pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Baby Yoda chicken nuggets, Darth Vader tater tots, Death Star biscuit, light saber vegetable sticks, Mandalorian oranges and Wookie cookies.
Monday: Cheesy breadstick with marinara sauce, crisp salad and warm cinnamon apple slices.
Tuesday: Pasta with meat sauce, green beans, garlic toast and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, biscuit and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Jedi sloppy joe, Darth Vader tater tots, Skywalker salad bar and Yoda best cherry crisp.
Monday: Cheese-filled breadstick and fruit and salad bar.
