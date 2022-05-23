The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hear a presentation from Becky Gray regarding the Chaffee County Housing Authority update and continuum of care at their May meeting today.
A public hearing will be held on the boundary line adjustment for property at 10600 CR 120 and a proposed minor subdivision for Halley’s Corner, 129 Halley Ave.
An out-of-town water service request for 10303 Hutchinson Ln. will be considered.
A request for a special event liquor license permit for the Chaffee County Fair Foundation for the Monster Truck show, June 18 and Chaffee County Fair, July 22-31 will be the subject of a public hearing before being considered by the trustees.
A liquor license renewal for Lagree’s will also be considered.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 today at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs.
The meeting is also accessible by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83781063902 or by telephone at 346-248-7799, access code 837 8106 3902.
