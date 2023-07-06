Salida City Council unanimously approved final reading of a resolution amending Chapter 16, Article 13 of Salida Municipal Code regarding inclusionary housing requirements and regulations during a regular meeting Wednesday.
Bill Almquist, community development director, said the key point of the amendment is changing the flexibility of income requirements.
“Recent changes in the market as well as practicalities in enforcement of the regulations has prompted city staff to evaluate and recommend where certain updates could be made to the code, especially now that new affordable units are becoming available,” Almquist said in a memo to the council.
He also said the Salida Planning Commission “noted that, if possible, they would like the Chaffee Housing Authority’s Community Guidelines to only utilize the proposed 10 percent buffer provision for for-sale units in cases where no other applications at the established (area median income) qualify.”
In conjunction with the prior resolution, council unanimously passed a resolution adopting the 2023-2024 Chaffee County area median income derived maximum affordable monthly rent and sales prices for inclusionary housing units.
“This will establish not only the maximum monthly rental and sales prices for those units that are deed restricted as part of the City of Salida’s inclusionary housing requirement, but also the date that those prices are effective,” Kathryn Dunleavy, city planner, stated in a memo to the council.
The AMI monthly rent prices break down as $914 for a studio apartment at 60 percent AMI, up to $2,525 for a four-bedroom unit at 100 percent AMI. These new rents became effective Wednesday.
The new area median income in Chaffee County, for one person, ranges from $36,540 for 60 percent AMI up to $60,900 for 100 percent and $97,440 for 160 percent.
