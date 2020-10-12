Chaffee County Commissioners have three meetings scheduled for this week; a work session at 9 a.m. today, a regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday and a special public hearing at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
All meetings will be available on zoom. To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Monday meeting
Commissioners will hear reports from department heads beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.
At 1:15 p.m. commissioners will receive a Collegiate Peaks Scenic and Historic by-way plan update, followed by a report from Greater Arkansas River Nature Association regarding a waste audit and water diversion plan for the Chaffee County Landfill at 1:30 p.m. Both reports will be presented by Dominique Naccarato, GARNA Executive Director.
Aubrey Tamietti, youth program manager for Southwest Conservation Corp., will present their annual report and request for funding for 2021 at 2:20 p.m.
Jennifer Davis, county attorney will give her report starting at 2:30 p.m.
Regular meeting
During their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, commissioners will continue discussions as the county 1041 authority regarding updates on public hearings for the Nestlé Waters 1041 public hearings scheduled for Oct. 20 and Oct. 22.
Commissioners will hold two public hearings beginning at 9:15 a.m.
The first will consider changes to section 7.7.2 of the county land use code, removing the old airport overlay district and replacing it with the new proposed overlay.
The second will be a continuation of the North Fork Ranches major subdivision preliminary plan from Aug. 18.
This plan is to divide 149.93 acres into 17 lots at 15350 Granite Parkway, Maysville.
The hearing was continued to clear up some disputed property lines.
Commissioners are scheduled to go into executive session at 11:30 a.m. to receive legal advice and strategy regarding the case of Allison Brown v. Chaffee County Board of Commissioners.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Consider change of ownership by adding one member for Antero Sciences, LLC, an existing optional premise cultivation licensed in Chaffee County.
• Direct the Chaffee County Planning Commission on steps for completion of the comprehensive plan.
Public hearing
Larks Perch subdivision is making an appeal from the April 7 planning commission decision to deny their application due to concerns about stormwater drainage.
Held at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, this public meeting is limited to 30 people due to COVID-19 public health restrictions. The meeting starts at 2 p.m.
The meeting will also be available via Zoom.
The Larks Perch subdivision, located at 9479 Hutchinson Lane outside of Poncha Springs, is a proposal to divide 36.87 acres into 11 lots, with minimum lot size of 2.01 acres.
The applicant requested a face-to-face public hearing.
