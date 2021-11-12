Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce is accepting community awards nominations until 5 p.m. Dec. 17.
Annually the chamber gives awards to members of the community for the Man and/or Woman of the Year Award, From the Heart Award (to recognize a person’s generosity of spirit and volunteerism) and the Cornerstone Award (given as recognition of long-term community support and dedication.)
To nominate for any of those awards, visit https://salidachamber.org/community-awards/.
A video production will be aired at the end of January for award recipients.
