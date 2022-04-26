USFS finalizes e-bike directives

The U.S. Forest Service has finalized directives on the usage of e-bikes on national parks and trails.
“As e-bike use trends change with time and new technologies, the way the Forest Service manages these lands for multi-purposes to ensure their long-term health and resilience must change as well,” public affairs officer Crystal Young said.
E-bikes are a new and popular form of transportation that equips a bicycle with an electric motor that can be activated for quick bursts of speed or to help climb inclines.
E-bikes are battery powered and require charging to activate the bike’s brushed or brushless motor. Newer models come with a regenerative brake system that uses the bike’s kinetic energy to provide short charges to its battery.
The finalized directives for e-bikes place them into three different classifications of a low-powered assist bicycle.
A Class 1 e-bike is equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and ceases to provide assistance when the e-bike reaches the speed of 20 miles per hour.
Class 2 e-bikes have a motor as the main propulsion for the bike and can only go up to 20 mph.
Class 3 is defined as e-bikes equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and ceases to provide assistance when the e-bike reaches the speed of 28 mph.
The finalizations include environment analysis and public input required before the expansion of local e-bike access.
Motorized trails and roads that are authorized will remain open to e-bike users.
“A violation of these prohibitions is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both,” Young said.
“What I see of the regulations going forward is individual users being responsible,” Rick Fox of BV E-Bikes said. “You have to be considerate of other people.”
The U.S. Forest Service began enforcing the directives March 3.
“The Forest Service has a long tradition of multiple uses and supporting access to the public land the agency manages. Simply put, e-bikes allow more people to enjoy their national forests and grasslands. The technology has the potential to include older Americans and attract more diverse users to explore their public land in a socially and ecologically responsible way,” Young said.
For more information on the policies visit https://cutt.ly/1F8ngnh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.