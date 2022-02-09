U.S. equities opened slightly lower but rallied throughout the day as the tug-of-war between solid fundamentals and valuation pressures from rising interest rates continues.
Small-cap and reopening stocks led the gains as the Omicron surge subsides and the 10-year Treasury yield approaches 2 percent.
International markets were mostly higher, while European yields broke out in negative territory for the first time since 2019 last week and continued to move higher on expectations of central-bank policy tightening.
Oil prices fell below $90 a barrel, weighed by potential de-escalation in tensions over Ukraine and resumption of Iran nuclear talks.
With no major economic releases today, the focus was on corporate earnings and the rising global yields amid expectations of monetary tightening.
With almost 60 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported results, fourth-quarter earnings growth stands at 27 percent, the fourth straight quarter of more than 20 percent growth.
In aggregate, companies continue to surprise to the upside but to a smaller degree than in previous quarters.
We expect that corporate earnings remain well supported by a growing economy, resilient profit margins, and healthy corporate balance sheets.
However, with rising material and labor costs, the pace of growth will likely slow in the coming quarters.
Nevertheless, rising earnings can still provide an offset to valuation pressures as interest rates rise.
While up today, stocks have been largely range-bound over the last four trading days and could remain in a holding pattern ahead of Thursday’s inflation reading.
The consumer price index is expected to rise 0.4 percent in January and 7.3 percent from a year ago, further cementing expectations about a March Fed hike, the first since 2015.
Food and energy prices are rising at a solid pace, while used-car prices continue to surge.
However, there are some encouraging signs that the car-price inflation could start to ease.
January auto sales jumped 20 percent, and Ford and GM recently guided for strong production growth this year, suggesting that the semiconductor shortages might be improving.
As the Federal Reserve prepares to rase rates to tame inflation, the path of least resistance for bond yields will likely be higher.
Equity markets should be able to absorb higher rates, but valuation pressures on growth-style investments could continue.
We think that rising yields support the rotation toward value investments that have lagged meaningfully in recent years.
