The Solstice Trail is one of the newest additions to the Methodist Mountain trail system, but it’s already being threatened.
Hard Rock Paving & Redi-Mix, Inc. recently applied to the Bureau of Land Management to expand its mining area by 50 acres onto BLM land where the trail is located.
“From the map, there’s a direct overlay on over half of the trail,” said Mike Smith, president of Salida Mountain Trails. “It’s really disappointing.”
Salida Mountain Trails isn’t opposing mining operations, but it is opposing any mining expansion of that would impact any BLM approved trails.
As part of the approval process, the BLM is currently seeking public comments on the expansion until Sept. 30. People can comment online at eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/103246/510.
“We’re urging people to comment and let the BLM know how they feel,” Smith said.
Work on the trail began in 2013 when SMT first started the approval process with the BLM. After spending four years to get Solstice and other trails on Methodist Mountain approved, SMT spent another two years raising funds, planning and building the trail, which was completed in 2019 at a cost of $50,000.
Solstice and Sol Train were both built to be optimized to go downhill, which Smith said costs more because of all the features that need to be built in the trail.
“Sol Train and Solstice provide a mountain bike experience that’s different than our traditional contour trails,” Smith said. “It adds another dimension to the riding out there.”
Smith said SMT has talked with Hard Rock Paving officials on several occasions and in 2018 he said they agreed to avoid the trail. However, in the fall of 2019 Smith said they came back to SMT and asked if they could move the trail. At that point the trail had already been built.
“It’s become one of the most popular trails – beginners and experts alike can go down and roll the jumps,” Smith said. “We’ve got a lot of positive feedback.”
Before trails like Solstice, Sol Train and the Spartans were added, Methodist was sort of a linear trail system focused around Little Rainbow. The new trails have provided more looping options and different ways to mix up rides.
All three of the homeowner associations in the area are also opposing the expansion Jerry Mallett, president of the Methodist Mountain Estates HOA said. He said air quality was their number one concern, citing dust created by the operation.
Mallett also said they’re concerned with traffic, property values going down and impacts on recreational amenities in the area, as well as what the mine will do to the landscape.
“It’ll be a major scar you’ll be able to see from highway 50,” Mallett said. “I understand we need the product, but there are other sources in the county.”
After the scoping period, the BLM will prepare a draft environmental assessment (EA) followed by a 30-day public comment period. The BLM will then respond to public comments, prepare a final EA and then issue a Record of Decision.
“This is the opportunity for everyone in the community that cares about our trail system to comment,” Smith said. “At this point, we need to have faith in the process and hope that it works.”
Hard Rock Paving & Redi-Mix, Inc. has been operating its quarry outside of Salida since 1977.
The current mine footprint consists of both private and BLM land.
The proposal to increase reserves is intended to sustain uninterrupted supplies of aggregate to meet future demands in Chaffee County and surrounding areas, not necessarily to build up production levels, according to the overview on the BLM’s website.
The additional area includes approximately 50 acres of federal aggregate reserves, which would increase the life of the mine to approximately 40 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.