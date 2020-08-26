Chaffee County Search and Rescue North conducted three missions to assist hikers who had injured themselves hiking in the Sawatch Range Aug. 22-23.
According to reports on CCSAR-N’s Facebook page, rescuers were paged out at 11 a.m. Aug. 22 with a report of a hiker who had fallen approximately 100 feet near 13,800 feet elevation on Huron Peak, sustaining a head injury.
Bystanders, including an emergency room physician and an emergency medical technician, assisted the hiker while CCSAR-N and Lake County Search and Rescue teams mobilized to the site.
A Flight for Life Colorado helicopter was able to find a landing zone about a mile from the hiker in Huron Basin.
The hiker was taken down to the helicopter and flown to Summit County for medical care at around 2:20 p.m.
On the way back to the CCSAR-N bay at 2:40 p.m., a second call came in regarding a hiker with a broken hip about a mile up Browns Creek trail in the area of Mount Antero.
The subject of the mission was carried on a wheeled litter to a Chaffee County EMS ambulance. CCSAR-N was assisted in this mission by CCSAR-South.
All team members were out of the field by 5 p.m..
Rescue teams were paged out to Mount Yale for a report of a hiker who had fallen and badly injured her leg, knee and face at about 12,800 feet on Aug. 23 at 12:50 p.m.
“Her companions and other hikers assisted her in slowly descending, while a 5-member CCSAR-N hasty team hiked up to her with the wheeled litter, prepared for a carry out,” the Facebook report said.
CCSAR-N reached the subject at treeline by 3:15 p.m., followed by a Flight for Life helicopter at 3:40 p.m.
Flight for Life carried a CCSAR-N physician member to the site to assist with evaluating the injured hiker.
The hiker was airlifted to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center by 4 p.m.
