Optimists expect 125 cars at the annual Mountain Mania Car Show

The Mountain Mania Car Show will once again line Buena Vista’s East Main Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with a wide array of automobiles.
Started in 1983 by the Arkansas Valley Car Club and then hosted in the interim for a couple of years by the Buena Vista Event Cooperative, the Mountain Mania Car Show has reached its third year under the stewardship of the Buena Vista Optimist Club.
So far more than 60 cars have been preregistered, and the Optimists anticipate 125 cars by Saturday.
Cars will be judged across 22 categories, including Decade awards from 1920 and earlier through 2010 and newer; a grand champion, voted for by the participants; Best Interior; Best Engine; Best Pickup Truck; Best Off Road; Most Unique; and the coveted People’s Choice award, voted for by spectators.
Awards will be distributed starting at 2 p.m.
The Maynard Mills Blues Band from Denver will also return to play during the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a car wrapping demonstration will take place at 1 p.m.
“We will have giveaways of many cool items donated by local businesses with tickets being sold for $1 per ticket,” saids Honora Roberts, Optimist member and event co-director.
“We will also have a 50/50 drawing with tickets being sold $5 per ticket, $10 per 3 tickets and tickets the length of a car for $50,” she said. “Proceeds are split between the winner of the drawing and the Optimist Club.”
Prizes include a DeWalt brushless hammer drill and impact driver from Alpine Lumber, one set of locking pliers and one air hammer kit from Buena Vista Ace Hardware, two $10 gift cards from Brown Dog Coffee and more. The drawings will take place at 9:50 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.