After almost two years, Chaffee County is no longer under a public health order related to COVID-19.
Chaffee County commissioners Greg Felt, Keith Baker and Rusty Granzella voted to allow the order to expire as well as the Emergency Disaster Declaration which will expire next week.
The county’s COVID-19 order for department meetings were rescinded except for those already noticed as Zoom-only meetings through April 1.
The rescinding of the order means masking is no longer required in county government buildings.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said her department will fully support any business or building that chooses to continue masking practices.
Carlstrom said all signs point to normalization and sustained response to COVID-19.
In the past week, Centers for Disease Control and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have made changes to their protocols to the virus as part of the transition to normalization.
CDC announced Monday it no longer recommended universal contact tracing except in high risk sectors.
The current thought, Carlstrom said, is those who are up-to-date in their vaccines should live life as normal.
The predominant Omicron variant has proven to be a milder form of the virus, while more transmissible.
Those who are not vaccinated are still encouraged and those who have other health risks making them more vulnerable are advised to continue to take precautions.
“Our response doesn’t end with the end of the order,” Carlstrom said.
She pointed to a significant number of people who remain fearful and anxious about COVID-19.
She said Public Health will continue to support and educate the public on COVID-19 and other health issues.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved a fee waiver for a special event permit application for the Pole, Peddle and Paddle event to be held April 17.
The Sage Heights major subdivision preliminary plan and final plat was approved subject to corrections discussed by commissioners and the applicants.
A request for a boundary lot adjustment at 10301 River Bend Road was tabled until March 15.
The resolution under consideration regarding the Ogden major subdivision preliminary and final plat was also continued until March 8.
Colleen Covell and Ben Tracy, property owners at 13500 CR 220, presented an appeal of an administrative decision denying an application for a short term rental license.
The couple has an accessory dwelling unit for which they received short term rental licenses in 2020 and 2021 erroneously.
The county denied their latest request for a license based on the land use code prohibition against short term rental licenses for ADUs.
The matter was continued until the March 8 meeting.
