Chaffee County Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board is seeking community grant applications now.
Grants awarded for 2021 will be for at least $1,000 and not more than $25,000 per successful application.
Eligible organizations include programs under the supervision of Chaffee County Human Services or Public Health and non-profits serving the youth of Chaffee County
Other non-profit organizations providing services in one or more of the following areas are also eligible: human services including youth services, public and mental health, workforce and family housing, and government agencies for the regulation of marijuana and other drugs and enforcement of related laws.
This year applications will be available through the Chaffee County on-line grants portal.
To register an organization in the portal and access the applications go to grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ccgrants.
The mandatory pre-application is due by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 18th
METAB will notify qualified applicants with an invitation to proceed with the full application on a rolling basis as pre-applications are submitted. The full grant application submission deadline is October 16.
METAB will make their funding recommendations to the county commissioners in December, who will review and approve the distribution of excise tax funds.
An optional open meeting to allow potential applicants to ask questions about the grant program or application process will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 27.
Join the Zoom meeting at zoom.us/j/98328448224, meeting ID: 983 2844 8224.
Join by phone at 253-215-8782 or 346-248-7799
Contact METAB administrator Ben Doon at metabgrants@gmail.com with any questions.
