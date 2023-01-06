Salida City Council unanimously approved incorporation of new language to its civility invocation Tuesday, adding “We affirm our support for women’s rights, including equal pay, equal treatment under the law and in the workplace, and the right to determine choices that impact the direction and personal values of one’s life, including all individuals’ reproductive health choices.”
Only council members Harald Kasper and Alisa Pappenfort were in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, with Councilman Mike Pollock attending online, along with Mayor Dan Shore. Council members Dominique Naccarato, Jane Templeton and Justin Critelli were not present.
In old business, council unanimously approved an ordinance amending Chapter 13 of Salida Municipal Code, amending the customer classes for accessory dwelling units.
The code originally set two different classes for ADUs, rentals and nonrentals. Nonrental unit owners have the option of recording a system development fee deferral agreement, with regard to water and wastewater fees, if they are not renting the unit.
The new language eliminates the two different classes and the deferral option. While fees will not increase, the lack of exemption will have a financial impact on the city. In 2020, about 22 ADU permits were issued by the city, with 20 percent receiving a deferral. Without these deferrals, using 2020 as an average year, the city would bring in an additional $24,000 in fees.
There was no input during the public hearing.
In new business, the council approved first reading of a pair of ordinances, annexing and setting the zoning on the Lundberg/Castro annexation, properties at 601 and 745 Scott St., which sit side by side.
The second readings and public hearings for these ordinances will be Jan. 17.
Council approved a resolution designating the city’s website as the posting place for public notices, as set by Colorado House Bill 19-1087.
Shore read a proclamation declaring Jan. 16 as Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
During its work session, which began at 5 p.m. Tuesday, council heard a report from Jack Rishavy, executive director of Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., and Abby Peters, the corporation’s program director, about past and upcoming projects.
