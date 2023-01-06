Salida City Council unanimously approved incorporation of new language to its civility invocation Tuesday, adding “We affirm our support for women’s rights, including equal pay, equal treatment under the law and in the workplace, and the right to determine choices that impact the direction and personal values of one’s life, including all individuals’ reproductive health choices.”

Only council members Harald Kasper and Alisa Pappenfort were in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, with Councilman Mike Pollock attending online, along with Mayor Dan Shore. Council members Dominique Naccarato, Jane Templeton and Justin Critelli were not present.

