John Pinyerd knows what it takes to be a competitor in international whitewater competition, and he wants to share that experience with local youth.
Pinyerd has a dozen world championships and numerous world cup events under his belt.
He was a world champion in single canoe in 2006 and 2008 and turned in two dozen top 20 finishes in international competition in single and double canoe.
The former chairman of the wildwater committee of USA Kayak/Canoe from 2004-2011 now has his sights set on coaching a new generation of paddlers in Chaffee County.
Pinyerd was paying attention during this year’s FIBArk as several junior teams competed, including Team Colorado Whitewater Racing and members of the Dawson School paddling club from Boulder.
Pinyerd said the youth paddling events went well.
“I was pretty happy with their performance,” Pinyerd said, noting he had paced the junior racers in his open canoe.
A recent transfer to Chaffee County, Pinyerd now has a goal of building a local paddling club in Salida, and possibly Buena Vista, to hone local talent into competitive teams.
Pinyerd said he knows folks in the paddling community here and has touched base with the FIBArk youth paddling program, which aims to get all local fourth-graders into a kayak and give them the basics for the sport.
He said they seemed enthusiastic and willing to work with him. “I’m not one to reinvent the wheel,” he said.
His focus would be the ages 13-18 junior division and beyond.
In international competition there is a special U-23 division (under age 23), which is an attempt to keep kids involved after high school, during the college years.
Pinyerd used to coach up-and-coming juniors and his philosophy has been:
• Keep it fun to create lifetime paddlers.
• Introduce different aspects of the sport.
• Remember the kid who is just learning in year one might be the best paddler by year two.
Pinyerd discovered his love of paddling when he was about 11 years old, learning to canoe with the Boy Scouts.
He was involved with other sports that helped him develop skills he later incorporated in his paddling career.
Swimming helped him not be afraid of the water, and wrestling helped him with coordination and body position.
Pinyerd said he looks forward to working with and developing a youth paddling program that will get paddlers ages 13-18 into competition.
“I love giving them a distraction like paddling to help them grow and develop as a person,” Pinyerd said.
Pinyerd said he just moved into the area and is still getting settled, but those interested in the program can call him at 678-357-7843 or email jpinyerd@cs.com for more information.
