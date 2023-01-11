P.T. Wood takes oath

Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt passes the chairman’s gavel to Commissioner Keith Baker Tuesday. Felt has been board chairman since former commissioner Dave Potts left the board in 2019. New Commissioner P.T. Wood proposed the change. Baker said he will only serve as chairman one year.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

The chairman’s gavel changed hands during the Chaffee County commissioners’ meeting Tuesday.

As his first official act as new county commissioner, P.T. Wood nominated Commissioner Keith Baker to take over the chairmanship of the board of commissioners, with Greg Felt as vice chairman.

