The chairman’s gavel changed hands during the Chaffee County commissioners’ meeting Tuesday.
As his first official act as new county commissioner, P.T. Wood nominated Commissioner Keith Baker to take over the chairmanship of the board of commissioners, with Greg Felt as vice chairman.
Felt assumed the chairman’s seat after former commissioner Dave Potts District 3 seat was filled by Rusty Granzella in 2019.
When making the nomination Wood said Felt lead the county through hard times including the Decker Fire, COVID-19 and an “explosion” of population.
“He has done an exemplary job,” Wood said.
Wood said the board is a board of equalities and fairness and equity in leadership.
After accepting his new role, Baker said to Felt, “You’ve done a great job. You’re a tough act to follow.”
He said Felt had done a superb job navigating through some really tough waters
Baker said his way of running things will be different.
“I can only be me,” he said.
Baker said one of his concerns he has had for county organization deals with chairmanship.
He said he thinks the responsibility should be rotated on a yearly basis and proposes to only serve in that capacity for a year before passing it on.
Baker noted that Wood would be the commissioner with experience after the next board election, because term limits were not extended during the November election.
Baker said his priority is to continue to improve organizational effectiveness and efficiency and to improve the board’s relevance and sense of purpose to Chaffee County’s citizens.
Felt said, “When you do a job you love for awhile, it kind of becomes part of your identity.”
“How I feel today, looking back on the last four years’ challenges, I thank my colleagues Keith and Rusty for putting their trust in me,” Felt said.
He also thanked the staff for their support. “I’ll always be grateful for the last four years. It was a great experience for me.”
Regarding his new position in local government, Wood said he felt a deep sense of commitment to the community and would strive to serve the community to the best of his ability.
He said his desire was for this to be a “place my kids want to move back to and live in.”
Following the establishment of the new chairman, commissioners were introduced to the new Colorado State University Extension Center Director Susan Carter.
Former county director and now Mountain Region Extension Director Kurt Jones made the introduction along with 4-H agent and interim director Merielle Stamm, who will turn over the extension center reins to Carter at the end of the month.
Commissioners approved a bid and contract not to exceed $30,000 with LM Kersting for a Chaffee County administration building remodel to add two new offices.
Consideration of the Land Use Code module 1 section concerning private lands camping for workforce was continued until the Feb. 14 meeting to give commissioners a chance to review amendments which were last considered in November.
Highway users tax fund changes, which were made by Road and Bridge in 2022 were approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.