Salida City Council at its Tuesday meeting unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 16, Article 8 of the municipal code regarding stormwater management standards, grading and erosion control.
Public Works Director David Lady presented the ordinance, explaining that it would update standard language in the current code and fill in some gaps.
Some of the items included in the update, as stated in a memo to the council, are:
“Reference to city design standards. These standards have been updated to reflect a 25-year, one-hour storm event, as well as other items. The short, but more intense storm durations are reflective of current conditions and are recognized as best practices in other Colorado Stormwater Standards Developer responsibilities for construction and maintenance of stormwater facilities.
“Detention facilities are specified to be located on an outlot or a tract, and within an easement.
“Point discharges defined and related criteria provided.
“Elicit discharges defined and related criteria provided.
“Reference is added for requirements within a floodplain.
“Erosion control plan, stormwater management plan and related permits defined and related criteria provided.”
Lady said it’s “anticipated that additional design criteria may be added for consideration as part of the land use code updates.” At this time, however, he is proposing the changes to update certain items that needed to be changed.
The Salida Planning Commission already approved the changes, and Lady said at this time it won’t cost the city anything. The second reading and public hearing on the ordinance are scheduled for Feb. 21.
City planner Kathryn Dunleavy presented a resolution amending the 2023 fee schedule, which the council passed unanimously.
The resolution incorporated Ordinance 2022-26, which removed the deferral option on the system development fee for accessory dwelling units. The second part of the amendment made a change to the inclusionary housing fee-in-lieu amount based on current median home sales prices, lowering it to $19.97 per square foot.
Council passed a resolution appointing Dania Petes and Carmel Burton to the Salida Public Art Commission, replacing two members who moved out of town.
During citizen comment, Donna Rhoads and Wendy Gorie spoke about putting in an outdoor pool for the city. Gorie, a swim instructor and coach of the high school swim team, said the current indoor pool, which has been in existence since 1937, was reaching capacity as the number of residents and tourists using it every year has increased.
They said this is something they have been working on for 30 years and six iterations, but they have a board to manage the program and have identified 75 different possible grant funding options within the state of Colorado. The council agreed to add them to their March 6 work session agenda to discuss the possible project.
The council proclaimed February as Black History Month.
Council unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included the following items:
• The Monarch Madams special event permit.
• The FIBArk Boathouse lease agreement.
• The 2023 Street Reconstruction Project.
• An agreement for transfer of entitlements at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
• A partial release of Confluent Park LLC.
• A partial release of the line of credit for the Salida RV Resort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.