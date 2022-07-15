School district hires new Salida Middle School principal

Salida School District announced Wednesday the hiring of a new principal for Salida Middle School.
Michelle Saab will take over the spot vacated by Will Wooddell as he moves into the position of district assistant superintendent.
Both appointments became official at the board’s July meeting Tuesday.
Saab comes to Salida from Denver Public Schools where she was director of growth and performance and cultural learning.
She also has experience as a middle school principal and classroom teacher.
Her more than 15-year career in education also includes teaching abroad.
A press release stated she brings years of diverse experience in education, staff and parent facilitation, school leadership, parent engagement and human resources work to the job.
Saab was chosen from a pool of candidates that was narrowed down to three for interview.
Saab is a Colorado native who said she likes spending her time in Chaffee County, where she enjoys hiking and playing in the river with her pup Rio and is a Monarch Mountain season pass holder.
