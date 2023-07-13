Ark Valley Helping Hands is looking for volunteer groups to help older adults with weeding and yard cleanup throughout the remainder of summer and into the fall.
Volunteers are especially needed for AVHH Summer Service Days, at 8 a.m. July 21 in Salida and 8 a.m. Aug. 19 in Buena Vista.
“With all of the rain this year, the weeds have been challenging to maintain,” Aubrey Tamietti, AVHH program coordinator, said in a press release. “Older adults who can’t keep up with the physical demand of weeding are faced with fines or risk injury when trying to do it themselves. AVHH volunteers are working hard to keep up with the requests, and we have gotten support from organizations outside the county, but we need support from local organizations to help Chaffee County’s older residents.”
Tamietti said a youth group from Castle Rock spent a few hours in June with BV residents cleaning up their yards and listening to the stories of the women they were helping. It was beneficial for both the teen volunteers and the older adults. The teens loved hearing about the lives of the women, all who have lived very interesting lives and don’t often get to share their stories with younger people, which is the case for most AVHH members, Tamietti said.
“Connecting with people of different generations helps foster respect and understanding across generations. Combining the experiences, wisdom and perspectives of people of all ages can improve lives and strengthen communities,” she said.
“In fact, older adults who participate in intergenerational activities often describe feeling increased life satisfaction, decreased social isolation, a stronger sense of community and improved quality of life. For younger people, engaging in intergenerational activities can lead to an improved sense of self, purpose and self-confidence.”
Throughout the year, Ark Valley Helping Hands helps older residents age in place by connecting them with volunteers who provide friendly visits, yard cleanup, rides and grocery shopping. Contact Tamietti at info@avalleyhelpinghands.org or 719-530-1198 to get involved or sign up for Summer Service Days.
