Oveja Negra makes $1,180 donation to Chaffee Cares

Chaffee Cares, a local nonprofit that “strives to fill in the gaps where other programs are limited or unable to help,” received a financial boost Thursday in the form of a $1,180 donation from Oveja Negra.
The money came from a raffle held by the bike bag company for one of 10 prototype bags decorated with artwork by local artist Brinkley “Brink” Messick.
Chances for the bags cost $10 each. Lane Willson of Oveja Negra said some of the winners were from out of the country.
Stephanie Perko, who started the Chaffee Cares nonprofit and co-owns Oveja Negra, said the money will be used to assist people in Chaffee County.
For more information about Oveja Negra, visit ovejanegrabikepacking.com.
For information about Chaffee Cares, visit chaffeecares.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.