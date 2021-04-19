Chaffee County Commissioners will convene as the 1041 board during their meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday, as they continue the review of the Nestlé Waters North America Inc. permit renewal.
One of the points commissioners may discuss is the purchase of Nestlé by One Rock Capital partners and Metropoulos and Co.
They are now operating under the name BlueTriton Brands.
Nestlé is requesting a 10 year extension for spring water production, transmission pipeline and loading facility in Johnson Village. They first received the permit in 2009.
Commissioners have also scheduled an executive session to receive legal advice from the county attorney’s office regarding the Nestlé 1041 permit.
In other business, commissioners have a public hearing scheduled for The Meadows Farm Outdoor Theater & Event Venue major impact review, but there has been a request for a continuance to Aug. 17.
They still have a discussion on the agenda as to whether the Meadows major impact review for an outdoor theater and camping needs to obtain a permit under Chapter 9 of the 1041 regulations for development in areas containing or having a significant impact upon natural resources of statewide importance.
They will also consider hearing dates for Live Nation and Meet Me at the Creek special event permits.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Designate a 30 day period of higher flows under the county recreation in-channel diversion.
• Consider a resolution to land use code section 7.8.22 to reduce setbacks.
• Discuss additional fee waivers to the Chaffee Housing Trust’s Feb. 19 request.
• Vote on a resolution to suspect acceptance and scheduling of any land use application for vacating right of ways in Nathrop for 180 days.
• Consider temporary protocols and possible attendance limits for outdoor events in unincorporated Chaffee County during COVID-19.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, meetings are being convened virtually until further notice.
To participate in the meeting, connect via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID No. 109 079 543.
All documents regarding the Nestlé 1041 permit may be found on the Chaffee County Public Notice website at http://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.