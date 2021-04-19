Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.