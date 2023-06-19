The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series will present speaker Brad Udall, senior water and climate research scientist/scholar at Colorado State University’s Colorado Water Center, July 26 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
A reception will take place in the ballroom at 5:30 p.m., followed by the lecture in the theater at 7:30 p.m.
Udall will speak on “The Ongoing Multi-Decadal Colorado River Crisis: A Collision of 19th Century Water Law, 20th Century Infrastructure and 21st Century Climate Change and Population Growth,” a press release stated.
The Colorado River supplies water to more than 40 million people in seven states, two nations and 30 Indian tribes. Every major Southwestern city including Denver, Phoenix, Tucson, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Albuquerque and many others rely on the river for up to 90 percent of their water supplies. Much of the nation’s winter vegetables are also entirely reliant on Colorado River water.
Since 2000, river flows have declined by nearly 20 percent compared to the 20th century, and the nation’s two largest reservoirs have plummeted from nearly 95 percent full to about 25 percent full.
In 2022, the federal government announced large cutbacks would be needed to stabilize declining reservoirs and protect human health and safety. The “Law of the River,” the various agreements, court decisions, treaties and compacts that govern the use and operation of the river, is being modified quickly in fundamental ways to adapt to these new realities. Udall will discuss what this means for Coloradans.
Udall will be at the informal pizza reception and available to discuss his research into sharing Colorado River supplies.
The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series, now in its 21st year, is a free lecture series with presentations in Leadville, Buena Vista and Salida. For more information, visit www.collegiatepeaksforum.org.
