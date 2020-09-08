The National Weather Service updated its forecast for the Salida area on Monday and is now predicting even more snow over the next couple days.
“The system looks stronger,” said Kathy Torgerson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo. “It’s showing really heavy snow starting Tuesday morning and getting more intense (throughout the day).”
While much of the snow may melt right away because the roads are carrying a lot of warmth, Torgerson said Salida could get 8-9 inches of snow throughout Tuesday while Monarch could get up to 16 inches of snow.
“We want to stress that the mountains will get snow and that travel conditions will get (more difficult),” she said.
While the most moisture will fall Tuesday, it’s forecasted to continue showering on Wednesday and Thursday.
By Friday, however, temperatures are expected to be back in the 60s and the weekend is looking at temperatures in the mid-70s.
When the system blows in, it is also expected to blow out the smoke hovering over Salida, Torgerson said. A red flag warning was in effect until 8 p.m. Monday because of the smoke that was blowing in from fires burning in Utah and California.
