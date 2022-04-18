Chaffee Arts announced that local artist Stuart Codington Andrews has donated an original oil painting to be used for the fundraising raffle at the Chaffee Arts Open Awards Art Show in June.
The framed painting titled “The Jeep Seats” is oil on canvas board and measures 19½ by 15½ inches. The painting will be displayed during May in the lobby of High Country Bank, 516 U.S. 24 N. in Buena Vista, and at the Open Awards Art Show June 4-12 at the BV Heritage Museum, 506 E. Main St.
Raffle tickets for the fundraiser will cost $5 and go on sale online May 1 and will also be for sale at the show.
Drawing for the raffle will take place at 2 p.m. June 12. The winner does not need to be present to win.
All proceeds from the raffle sale go toward funding free art classes for students in Chaffee County. Member artists have taught classes for girls in the elevateHER program several times using various media.
ElevateHER’s mission is to foster self-worth and grit in young women through outdoor adventure, mentoring and holistic wellness.
“Art is an important form of holistic wellness, and through our partnership with Chaffee Arts, we are able to teach our youth to use art to express themselves,” said Daniela Wohlwend, elevateHER staff member.
WildStone Ceramic Studio has hosted free ceramic classes for students at Darren Patterson Christian Academy, and Chaffee County High School has also received free art instruction from this program. Chaffee Arts pays for all art materials and the artists’ time for these classes, and examples of this art will be on display at the Open Awards Show.
Andrews has been painting for more than 30 years from his studio in Buena Vista. A lifelong resident of the Rockies, he said he invests his time in recording the impacts of the changes that are shaping the New West. A self-educated painter, his works collect dreams, the collisions between pop culture, manifest destiny, alpine life and his own “desperate romance with the mountains,” all fused in oil, acrylic, mixed media and performance.
Long an admirer of Magritte, Sargent, O’Keefe, Bierstadt, Dali and Parrish, he has spent the past 30 years working out of his studio and gallery, training his skills to reflect and build upon the legacy of their efforts. With the help of mentoring by artists like Barbara Whipple, Arley Blankenship and John Offerman, his now recognizable style finds its way into collections around the globe. Andrews’ art can be seen locally at AVDI on Main Street in Buena Vista and online at www.viewgallery.com.
Entrance to the Heritage Museum will be free to the public for the duration of the Open Awards Show.
