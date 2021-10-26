The Chaffee Housing Authority recently issued a press release announcing the results of its Housing Challenged survey. Conducted during the summer, the survey found respondents rating Chaffee County housing 1.25 out of 5 in affordability and 1.39 out of 5 in availability.
“The results of the CHA community survey overwhelmingly point to the stress working families are feeling trying to find affordable or attainable housing in Chaffee County,” said Michal Rosenoer, CHA’s newest member and Buena Vista resident.
Results of the survey are apparently still coming in, with values changing from the morning of Oct. 19 to the afternoon. Data collection methodology was not included with the report.
“To ensure those voices were represented, the survey was primarily aimed to gather input from individuals and families facing housing challenges,” the press release states. “The survey garnered responses from nearly 300 respondents, most of whom are ‘housing burdened.’”
According to the dynamic results linked from CHA’s website, somewhere between 59 and 70 percent of respondents said they currently rent and wish to own a home in the county but do not see it as possible to buy one, and 89 percent said the cost of a rental home was too expensive.
“I suppose one could say that the survey was nonrepresentative of the total Chaffee County population,” said CHA Director Becky Gray. “But please remember that we were targeting respondents who have or are experiencing housing insecurity.”
Gray suggested that more women in Chaffee County are cost-burdened by housing than men.
“Typically females earn around 84 percent of what their male counterparts earn, so it’s logical that females would be experiencing housing insecurity at a higher rate since they have such a lower earning power,” she said.
She also acknowledged that the percentage of Hispanic respondents does not appear representative of the local population.
“Unfortunately, it has been historically difficult to obtain survey responses from our Hispanic population,” she said. “My team is working with a couple of language justice cooperatives to see if we can increase engagement with people who are Hispanic.”
Rosenoer noted that the data indicates many if not most BV residents are cost-burdened by housing.
“A significant amount of our neighbors, if not the majority, are struggling to make ends meet and build a financial safety net,” she said. “We need to take action now to make sure Chaffee County course-corrects and becomes a friendlier place for renters and local homebuyers alike.”
She also observed that many rental properties are not available year-round in order for the owner to take advantage of a higher-yield short-term rental during peak tourist season. Leases are termed for six or nine months instead of year-round.
“That kind of lease doesn’t work for working people who need stability to be able to commit to a job, raising kids or building a life here,” she said.
Many survey respondents left comments referring to the short-term rental market.
“I have been forced to move twice now in four years due to local owners selling to buyers that just start short-term vacation rentals,” said one respondent.
“I would like to eventually buy in BV but the inventory shortage and second home/short-term rental market have made prices insane and unattainable for the average employee in town, even with two jobs,” said another.
Apart from housing prices, wages were a recurrent theme in the survey results. According to the press release, 70 percent of respondents reported total household income less than $61,000 per year.
The majority of respondents reported working in healthcare (40 percent), followed by business professionals (29 percent), service industry workers (13 percent) and education/childcare workers (7 percent).
“Base wages are abysmal and make it difficult to live here,” said one survey respondent. “We really want to be contributing members of this community and raise children here but are completely priced out by second homeowners flipping homes for Airbnbs.”
Asked for solutions, survey respondents replied that there needs to be more housing available, with a focus on affordable homes to rent or buy.
“Chaffee County isn’t the first community to struggle with housing and rental costs in Colorado, but we’re at a crucial moment where the actions we take in the next few years will impact the livability and quality of our neighborhoods for years to come,” said Rosenoer.
She mentioned strategies employed by other mountain towns that have struggled to maintain housing affordability and attainability.
She said a lot of data is available on transient occupancy taxes, fees on the square footage of new developments or box stores to fund attainable housing and deed restrictions on new construction.
“The question we all need to ask each other is, who do we want to be, and what are we willing to do to make that happen?”
