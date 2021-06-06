Governor Jared Polis announced the winner of the first $1 million Colorado Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing. Sally Sliger, a healthcare worker and current resident of Mead in Weld County, is the first vaccinated Coloradan to win the drawing.
“Congratulations to Sally who is the first Colorado Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing winner. Overnight Sally instantly became a millionaire just for getting the lifesaving COVID vaccine,” said Polis. “We want as many Coloradans as possible to be eligible to win $1 million dollars or a $50,000 scholarship if you are between 12 to 17 years old. If you haven’t made a plan to get the vaccine I encourage you to do so today. It’s quick, easy, free, and most of all, it will protect you and your loved ones from this awful virus.”
“I’m incredibly excited to be Colorado’s first Comeback Cash winner. This virus has forced my family to keep distance from our loved ones, and even postpone family events we’ve had for decades. When the wait was over, there was no doubt that I would receive the vaccine. I did it to protect my family, my community and myself from illness. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated because of the freedoms this vaccine has provided me, my family, and my community,” Sliger said.
There are still four more chances for Coloradans to win $1 million as part of the Colorado Comeback Cash drawing. Coloradans 18 and older who have received the vaccine will be automatically registered to win.
Winners will be announced June 11, June 18, June 25, with the final winner being announced on July 7. Coloradans must be vaccinated by June 30 to qualify to win on July 7.
Younger Coloradans ages 12 to 17 are eligible for the Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing. Five eligible Coloradans will be randomly selected to win a $50,000 scholarship each week for five weeks.
Drawings for the Comeback Cash Scholarship will occur on Mondays and winners will be announced on Fridays, June 11, June 18, June 25, July 2 and July 9.
For more information, please read the Frequently Asked Questions and the official rules. Coloradans can also visit ColoradoComebackCash.com and LaVacunaDelMillon.com to learn more about the $1 million and scholarship drawings.
