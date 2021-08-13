Every week a group of about six friends meets over a pint of beer at one of several local brewers.
Gordon Schieman, an 89-year-old Salidan who says his favorite beers are dark with an alcohol by volume below 6, has insight into the area and the changes it has seen since he and his wife, Corinne, bought property here in 1961.
In addition to his love of a good stout, he is an avid outdoorsman with interests in biking, hiking, skiing and horseback riding.
“I’ve always been interested in horses,” he said. “They have been a big part of my life.”
Schieman spent 22 years in the U.S. Air Force and practiced law in Denver until he and his wife were able to move here permanently about 10 years ago.
He spent his first four years in the Air Force as a navigator, went to and finished law school at the University of Denver and returned to the Air Force, living in Anchorage, Alaska, Turkey, Denver and Colorado Springs.
But before moving here permanently, the couple built a “ski cabin” in 1966 on their piece of Chaffee County. Corinne’s uncle and dad helped build the A-frame cabin, and they have hosted hundreds of people at their cabin since then, sharing with them the beauty of the area and Schieman’s “fabulous pancakes.”
Schieman said at the time there wasn’t much else on the south side of the Little Arkansas River except for Tony Martellero’s place and Denoyers Greenhouse, predecessor to Brady’s West.
He said at the time his family had the place to themselves.
“The area south of us on Methodist Mountain was my own little wilderness. You could ride up there and have a good time,” he said.
He said he’s seen more changes in Chaffee County in the past 15 years than in the previous 25 years, as the valley boomed.
There have been good and bad results of a population explosion. For one, there are educated people who are fun to know, Gordon said. Along with friends, he said he enjoys the vibrant businesses in downtown and credits bicycles and river sports for the upturn in the economy.
He’s an avid hiker and has hiked all of Colorado’s fourteeners, some more than once.
The mountains are seeing added recreational use, he said. When he started climbing fourteeners, “you might see one group of people hiking, sometimes none.” Now there’s more people, trash, human waste and people going off trail.
“To make this a good recreation area it’s going to cost money,” he said.
Schieman is also a skier. He volunteered on the Monarch Ski Patrol from 1966 up until 1986 when the patrol went “pro.” He also enjoyed skiing the 10th Mountain Division ski huts with his friends.
And up until just before the pandemic, he continued to ski.
In early years he said Al and Bill Turner were two of a handful of volunteers in Chaffee County who would do search and rescue.
“One night the sheriff asked if I wanted to go with them. Three guys were snowshoeing near Twin Lakes when they were hit by an avalanche.”
Two of the snowshoers self-rescued but the third one was lost. The rescuers searched with probe poles until the body was found.
“We found the body and had to carry him out,” he said. “That made an impression on me.”
Today Gordon said sometimes it’s too easy and people get overconfident while using the backcountry.
“When I first started climbing, the guide would give you one little graph how to get there,” he said. “Now there are detailed instructions of how to get there.”
He also said cellphones and other technologies contribute to overconfidence.
Today he continues to ride his horse and bike.
Schieman is a founding board member of the Chaffee County Community Foundation, belongs to the Central Colorado Humanists and Walden Chamber Society. He was a board member of the SteamPlant Music Concert Series and Salida Bridge.
He turns 90 today, celebrated his 64th wedding anniversary on Aug. 5 and said he hopes to celebrate his 65th next year.
