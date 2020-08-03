The Colorado Department of Agriculture and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are monitoring a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of an outbreak of Salmonella Newport in red onions that have been traced to a single provider in Bakersfield, California as the likely source.
The outbreak has resulted in a number of consumers falling ill nationwide, including in Colorado.
The source of the outbreak is limited to the facility in California and is not related to onions grown in Colorado. Consumers and retailers should feel safe selecting and eating onions grown in Colorado.
Information regarding the Salmonella Newport outbreak and the recall, as well as instructions for consumers, can be found at fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/outbreak-investigation-salmonella-newport-red-onions-july-2020e and cdc.gov/salmonella/newport-07-20/index.html.
Consumers, restaurants and retailers should not eat, sell or serve recalled onions from Thomson International, Inc. or products containing recalled onions.
Consumers are advised if they cannot tell if an onion is part of the recall, or if a food product contains recalled onions, you should not eat, sell, or serve it, opting to discard it instead.
