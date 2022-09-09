At Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Salida City Council, during the council members’ time to make any reports, Councilwoman Jane Templeton read the following statement:
“I would also like to address a local media outlet’s response to a discussion council had three weeks ago during a work session about an appointment to the planning and zoning commission.
“My comments are not intended to demonize anyone or to imply that the media cannot comment on council actions, but rather to point out an omission, a logical inconsistency and possible unintended consequences.
“First and foremost, it’s a non-issue. Council discussed the possibility of appointing someone without experience to P and Z, and after all, isn’t the discussion of issues part of our job?
“But, at the regular meeting the following day, voted 6-0 to appoint the person with experience. That vote was well known to this media outlet, and yet it still published a lengthy editorial castigating two council members for even bringing up the concept of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Interestingly, the editorial only mentioned the two female council members as they supported the possibility and neglected to mention the male council member who was in support. I will let you draw your own conclusions.
“Second, if experience is so important, why did this media outlet not call attention to the actions several years ago by a previous council to fire a well-established municipal attorney and instead hire a city attorney with no experience in municipal law. If there were in fact some objections in this media outlet, please show me to them and I will retract the question. Otherwise, I will let you draw your own conclusion.
“Last, and more importantly, criticism of mere discussion, not action, starts to feel less like legitimate comment and more like cancel culture. That kind of criticism can have a chilling effect both on current members of council and on community members who have considered stepping up to the table to take on civic responsibility in some form.
“I am fairly certain that our two other female council members are gutsy women, and they are gutsy enough to let it slide off their shoulders, but I want them to know that even though I disagreed with them during that initial discussion, I do support continued council attention to the issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“In conclusion, I will ask one more question of this media outlet. What are you so afraid of? I think I know the answer and I will let the audience draw its own conclusions. Thank you.”
