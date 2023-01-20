College receives award

The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees was recently named a recipient of the John W. Nason Award for Board Leadership. The CMC board was one of five college or university boards to be so honored by the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges. From left front are Chris Romer (Eagle County), Patty Theobald (Summit County), Marianne Virgili (East Garfield County), Marky Butler (Pitkin County) and  David Armstrong (Salida liaison). Back: Peg Portscheller (West Garfield County), Bob Hartzell (Lake County) and Bob Kuusinen (Routt County).

 

 Courtesy photo

The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees was recently selected as the best public college governing board in the country by the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges.

The Nason Award was established in 1992 to honor higher education governing boards across the country that demonstrate exceptional leadership and initiative.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.