College receives award

The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees was recently selected as the best public college governing board in the country by the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges.
The Nason Award was established in 1992 to honor higher education governing boards across the country that demonstrate exceptional leadership and initiative.
It is named for higher education leader John W. Nason, who served as the chair of the National Japanese American Student Relocation Council and helped nearly 4,000 interned students continue their college studies across the nation during World War II.
According to its nomination materials, a press release stated, the CMC Board of Trustees received the award because of its “significant commitment to actively address the needs of students and the region the college serves through multiple institutional initiatives.”
• Investing $45 million for affordable housing and leveraging this funding to expand four critical projects in high-cost mountain towns.
• Expanding academic programming and technology for high-demand fields like nursing.
• Growing concurrent enrollment opportunities for high school students throughout CMC’s region.
• Focusing board advocacy for critical public policy changes – including modifications to the state’s constitution – that strengthen CMC’s financial health and its support for underserved students.
Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, CMC president and CEO, said, “The nation is home to some 4,000 colleges and universities and nearly as many governing boards, and yet, there are few boards that deserve special recognition more for their courage, wisdom and foresight.
“CMC is more relevant to and celebrated by its communities than ever before, in large part because the courageous and thoughtful individuals that comprise its elected governing board.”
Dave Armstrong, board liaison representing the Salida campus, said he is honored by the award and is very proud of CMC and the way the board functions with college leadership and students in the support of their education.
Armstrong said the award is also in part an accolade to the taxpayers in the CMC district who support the college and its programs, including internships, concurrent enrollment and certifications and degree programs.
Other recipients include the Holyoke Community College Foundation Board of Directors, the Texas Christian University Board of Trustees, the Utah State University Foundation Board of Directors and the Xavier University of Louisiana Board of Trustees.
The award will be presented to the board in April.
