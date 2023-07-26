Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff in the Upper Arkansas River Valley will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Salida Community Center, 305 F St., to talk about a variety of area projects and topics of interest to sportspersons and outdoor recreation enthusiasts.
The meeting will include information presentations on fishing regulation changes on the Arkansas River, the Hunt Lake reclamation project, plans for rehabilitation of Monarch Ponds and a discussion of changes to regulations on state wildlife areas.
The meeting will be hosted by Sean Shepherd, CPW area wildlife manager in Salida.
“Public outreach and education are an important part of our work at CPW,” Shepherd said in a press release. “This will be a great opportunity for us to get some important information out to the public about these important projects. And it’s a chance for the public to interact with wildlife managers and CPW terrestrial and aquatic biologists.”
The meeting is scheduled for 90 minutes with plenty of time for questions and answers.
IF YOU GO:
WHAT: CPW public meeting to discuss upcoming projects
WHEN: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26
WHERE: Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call the CPW Salida Wildlife Service Center, 719-530-5520.
