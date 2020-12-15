Health care workers prepare to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is among the first 46 medical facilities in Colorado to receive a portion of 46,800 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine which arrived in the state Monday.
During the weekend, Gov. Jared Polis urged Colorado hospitals to administer the COVID-19 vaccination within 72 hours of receiving the vaccine.
HRRMC will receive 345 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and is earmarked for an additional 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine when they become available.
Allison Gergley, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at HRRMC, said the hospital is awaiting confirmation from the Gunnison distribution site as to when they have received the vaccine allocations.
Gergley said they estimate that will be sometime today.
“In an ideal world, we would start vaccinating first thing Wednesday morning. All of this distribution process is very fluid and dynamic, so that schedule is of course subject to change,” she said.
Chaffee County Public Health will receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine as well.
Saguache County Public Health will also receive 100 doses.
“This is great news for our health care workers and those at highest risk in our state and the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” Polis said.
“We still have a ways to go and Coloradans should double down now and continue to do what we know works in the fight against this virus and that’s wearing masks, physically distancing, and avoiding personal gatherings,” he said.
Deliveries will continue today and Wednesday to the remaining 21 vaccine recipient sites, which includes HRRMC.
Distribution
Locations for the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine were chosen based on the availability of ultra-low temperature freezers to receive the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, a Colorado public health press release stated.
These locations were chosen for their unique abilities to store, monitor, and handle vaccines in ultra-cold temperatures (minus 76 to minus 112 degrees Fahrenheit), and their willingness to redistribute COVID-19 vaccines to other providers in their regions.
The state considered equitable geographic distribution, as well as transportation logistics given expected winter conditions in the coming months.
The federal government will deliver a shipment of the Moderna vaccine shortly after the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.
The Moderna vaccine does not need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, allowing it to be distributed even further, especially to rural areas.
Vaccination phases
Colorado is requesting enough vaccines to provide for all Coloradans; however, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment stated the distribution of the vaccine, which is a two dose procedure, has been planned in three phases:
Phase 1A: Highest-risk health care workers and individuals.
These are the people who must have direct contact with COVID-19 patients for longer periods of time (defined as 15 minutes or more during a period of 24 hours) as part of their jobs.
This phase also includes long-term care facility staff and residents.
Phase 1B: Moderate-risk health care workers and responders.
Health care workers who do not have prolonged direct contact with COVID-19 patients, but still work in direct patient care or as direct patient care support staff.
This phase also includes EMS, firefighters, police, correctional workers, dispatchers, funeral services, other first responders, and COVID-19 response personnel.
Phase 2: Higher-risk individuals and essential workers.
People who are at an elevated risk of getting very sick or dying of COVID-19, including any adult age 65 and older, as well as adults of any age with obesity, diabetes, chronic lung disease, significant heart disease, chronic kidney disease, cancer or who are immunocompromised.
This phase also includes people who have direct interactions with the public as part of their jobs, such as grocery store workers and school and child care staff, as well as people who work in high density settings like farms and meat-packing plants.
Also included are workers who serve people that live in high-density settings (e.g. homeless shelter or group home workers), other health care workers not included in Phase 1, and adults who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.
Phase 3: The general public. Any individuals age 18-64 without high-risk conditions.
In the early stages of vaccine distribution, health care providers will provide information to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on how much vaccine they need and how many people are getting vaccinated.
The speed at which public health is able to move through the phases will largely depend on the supply of vaccine.
Colorado public health stated prioritization is subject to change based on data, science and availability.
Supply
State public health expects that the initial supply of COVID-19 vaccines will be very limited for several months and will not be immediately available to everyone who wants one.
Because of supply chain limitations, regular COVID-19 vaccine allocations are expected from the federal government on a weekly basis.
The federal government is determining the allocation amount by the size of every state’s total population and the quantity of ready-to-ship doses from the manufacturers.
