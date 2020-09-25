Local candidates in the Nov. 3 election will participate in three separate Zoom forums hosted by the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County.
This is the 18th year the Chaffee County League has hosted candidate forums. The LWVCC is nonpartisan and does not support or oppose candidates or political parties, a press release stated.
This year, due to COVID-19 precautions, virtual forums are being offered to ensure voters continue to have an opportunity to learn about the issues and candidates.
Participating candidates include Keith Baker (D), Bonnie Davis (Lib.) and Hannah Hannah (R), running for Chaffee County commissioner in District 1; Greg Felt (unaffiliated), running unopposed for Chaffee County commissioner in District 2; Ron Hanks (R) and Lori Boydston (D), running for Colorado House District 60; Linda Stanley (R) and Kaitlin Turner (D), running for 11th Judicial District Attorney.
Members of the public are encouraged to submit questions for the candidates to answer during the forums. A panel of League members will review and compile the questions for the moderator to ask each candidate for office.
The three forums will be available for public viewing after Oct. 6 on the League’s website at lwvchaffeecounty.org.
All questions should be sent to info@lwvchaffeecounty.org no later than Sept. 30.
