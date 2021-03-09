Cindy Williams, Envision Chaffee County, and other representatives gave a report concerning the Chaffee County Recreation Plan during the commissioner’s work session Monday.
The report focused on three areas they are currently working on: protecting and enhancing wildlife habitat, transforming camping and developing appropriate infrastructure.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologist Jaymin Grigg presented maps showing areas of habitation for local wildlife species and human impact maps on wildlife in the county.
Grigg said these maps would be useful for future discussions on where new recreation development might have the least impact.
Commissioner Greg Felt asked about the seasonal voluntary closures of certain areas to minimize impact on wildlife through the use of signage, saying he felt like a lot of people have respected those closure areas.
Grigg agreed, saying that the signage has helped, and that maybe more community education on the situation would be helpful.
Ben Lara, U.S. Forest Service, Salida Ranger District, spoke on transforming camping, saying the forest service was currently looking for two to four summer seasonal workers to address fire prevention at local campsites, meet with local ranchers to discuss fire mitigation, serve as contacts for established camping sites and perform some maintenance work.
Lara said they had most of their funding from outside sources, but would be applying for a Chaffee Common Ground grant.
Dominique Naccarato, executive director, Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, talked about two programs they are working on to improve local camping areas.
She said they are working on a campsite adoption program, which would work like adopt-a-highway but for recreation sites.
They are also using a new cell phone application, “Campsite Collector.”
Williams said they are in the testing phase of the app, and should have it out in about a month.
It encourages users to collect site information, like tree damage, trash dumps, use of fire rings and other issues in need of action.
They can also log any work they have done there, like trash collecting, to keep the campsites up to date.
Kalem Lenard, Bureau of Land Management, said in a recent BLM survey, 57 percent of people plan to visit public land more often this year.
Lenard said the BLM website, http://www.rec.gov, which is used for reserving camping spaces, has seen a 55 percent increase in traffic within the past year and a 45 percent increase in request for campsites.
“All of our field offices throughout the state are struggling with camping issues,” Lenard said.
Williams spoke on county recreation infrastructure, saying they hoped to put together a tracking tool, to find the top 25 percent of infrastructure needs within the county, so they can focus on and work towards completion.
Salida Parks and Recreation director Mike “Diesel” Post finished the presentation, saying the municipalities didn’t have the planning capabilities and tools the bigger organizations, like the USFS or BLM, or even the county.
He said Salida has a lot of land, referencing Vandaveer Ranch, that they are trying to manage, but don’t really have a plan.
“Being a signatory, which we plan to be, means we agree with this, but also want to bring the community along,” Felt said during the wrap-up. “We are speaking for the local community to the state and federal agencies. We don’t want to get too far ahead though, we need to let them know, let them understand, what’s going on.”
