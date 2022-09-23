The Lake County Board of County Commissioners passed a 12-month-long moratorium on new short-term rental license applications in the county during a special meeting on Aug. 31.
A new application is defined as a property address that has never held a short-term rental license in Lake County or where such a license has been expired for more than three months.
The pause comes after an ongoing increase in noncompliant short-term rental activity, meaning advertised properties are operating without licenses required under the Land Development Code.
In the past, county staff have not received as many complaints related to short-term rentals and properties since they were managed well locally, Community Planning and Development Director Anne Schneider said.
But lately, the department has received nuisance complaints from neighbors on a daily basis about noise, too many people staying in one property and increased irresponsible OHV use specific to short-term rental use.
According to data shared by Schneider during the special meeting, 5.95 percent or 131 of the residential accounts in the county are associated with short-term rental licenses. Of these 131 short-term rental licenses, 105 or 80 percent are owned by nonresidents of Lake County.
These short-term rentals are found in various neighborhoods around the county. Twin Lakes Village, for example, has 13 short-term rental properties within 1.69 square miles.
A moratorium would allow for a review of the Land Development Code and licensing procedures, as well as time to address noncompliant owners. This time period may shorten or increase as needed but is designed to give the county enough time to conduct a full review.
After Schneider introduced the resolution and short-term rental data, community members gave public comments both in person and over Zoom. Many expressed concerns over short-term rental use such as overuse of water and septic systems, in addition to renter behavior and lack of affordable housing.
City council member Christian Luna-Leal agreed with passing a moratorium because short-term rentals put a financial strain on the community. Luna-Leal referenced how the city has also discussed this and has a limit on short-term rental licenses to help ease their impact.
Another Lake County resident expressed concern that short-term rentals will artificially increase property values based on the income they generate, which is an issue because there already isn’t affordable housing available around the county.
Mount Elbert Water Association consultant Jeff Johnson mentioned the strain put on water systems specifically and attributed it to inappropriate use of rentals, especially during race weekends.
Johnson said one house recently had 23 residents staying inside with seven cars. Neighbors called and complained to say they didn’t have any water pressure as the association couldn’t get the lines pressurized for everyone.
Kelly Sweeney, Friends of Twin Lakes president, also voiced concern, specifically related to overburdened septic systems in her area.
She suggested establishing a balance between how the county approaches different situations during enforcement.
Some renters, for example, provide lodging through bed and breakfasts, which brings revenue into the community, compared to others who simply don’t use their properties as private residences.
“We’re all about having neighbors, not people you only see once or twice a year,” said Sweeney.
In response to concerns about renter behavior and effects on long-term residents, Josh Becker, a short-term rental owner and operator, emphasized that it’s important for short-term rental owners to be compliant and held accountable. He personally encourages his renters to respect the neighborhood and give back to the local community.
Regulation information and a list of short-term rental properties around the county can be found at https://www.lakecountyco.com/building-land-use/pages/short-term-rental-licenses.
