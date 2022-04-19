Bill Almquist, Salida community development director, presented Salida City Council during Monday’s work session with two possible locations where local workforce members living in their vehicles could park safely overnight, after a suggestion of the Touber Building was considered too restrictive.
One option was the Marvin Park “boneyard,” a space between the baseball fields and the river currently used to store dirt and other public works materials.
Almquist said the site could hold about 15 parking spaces. Some of the pros listed for the site included that it doesn’t use up any public parking, its dirt surface would not be as hot as asphalt, and it is about a half-mile from downtown.
Cons of the site included the nearby sports fields that get used during summer, the need for portable toilets and it is right next to the river and the river trail.
Option 2 would be behind Centennial Park, near where the former recycling bins site. This site would also hold about 15 vehicles. Pros included that utilities already exist, proximity to Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center and its showers and good shade. Downsides, Almquist said, include that it would replace a small amount of public parking, is about 1½ miles from downtown and the presence of nearby neighbors.
Cory Riggs of Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing, when asked which site her group preferred, said “I want both,” before saying she thought Marvin Park would be a better location.
Riggs said that the more spaces available, the more the price per space would decrease.
Council members discussed the F Street closure, which they will vote on during their regular meeting today.
Mayor Dan Shore and City Administrator Drew Nelson said they had met with members of Salida Business Alliance, who support closing F Street between Second and First and from First to Sackett, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
The council will also consider how to handle the FIBArk and Fourth of July parades.
Brian Morrison, owner of Salida RV Resort, updated the council on development of the project.
The project will have 158 RV sites on about 20 acres, with full hook-ups, including electrical, hot and cold water and sewer, along with an internet option. There is a clubhouse with amenities, and each site has two parking places and multiple park areas.
Rent for the spaces will start at $648 a month, not including electrical and internet, and will be available daily, weekly and monthly.
There will also be Park models, units for purchase starting at about $140,000 to $150,000 for the 400-square-foot units. Buyers can purchase a unit and rent a lot.
Council members reviewed the community survey results, which can be found at themountainmail.com, and interviewed candidates for Salida Tree Board, which they will vote on today during their regular meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.